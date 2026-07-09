As Omkara celebrates 20 years since its release, actor Saif Ali Khan has revisited some of the film's most memorable moments, including an unusual suggestion from director Vishal Bhardwaj for one of the movie's pivotal scenes. Looking back at the experience, the actor shared how Bhardwaj's unconventional filmmaking approach left a lasting impression on him.

20 Years Of Omkara: Saif Ali Khan recalls Vishal Bhardwaj wanted him to shoot a scene naked; says, “I was a bit conscious because there was a huge crowd on the set”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif recalled a scene featuring a lengthy monologue in front of a mirror, where Bhardwaj proposed an unexpected idea. "I remember one incident from the film. There was a kind of long dialogue in front of this mirror. And I remember Vishal ji saying, 'Would you mind doing it naked?' It was a very exciting thing, but I was a bit conscious because there was a huge crowd on the set. So I remember saying to him, 'Listen, if you direct me naked, I'll do it.' And he said, 'No, I won't.' So, yeah, that was the funny part," Saif said.

Reflecting on the incident years later, the actor admitted that he now sees the suggestion differently. "Even now, when I look back, I wouldn't have minded. Maybe I should have, in the sense that he shoots from the back, in silhouette. I think it would have looked great. Since we were doing new things, this would have been something. Yeah, I mean, I'd do it today," he added.

Saif also revealed that Bhardwaj made a significant creative change to the same sequence just before filming. The original version featured a lengthy dialogue expressing Langda Tyagi's thoughts of revenge. However, moments before the cameras rolled, the filmmaker decided to replace the speech with a powerful visual sequence.

Recalling the director's instructions, Saif shared, "There was a long dialogue where I was saying, 'You haven't made me the Bahubali, and now I'll do this,' etc., making very explicit his ideas of revenge to the mirror. At the last minute, he came up to me on set and said, 'I don't want you to say any dialogues. I've got an idea.'"

He further explained Bhardwaj's vision: "So he said, 'I want you to stand in front of the mirror. I'll come in on a trolley behind you, we'll give you some metal in your hand, something heavy, like a hammer, and I want you to smash the mirror yourself and break it. Hopefully it'll fracture into these different pieces of your face. Your hand will bleed from the impact of hitting it, and I want you to rub the blood across your whole forehead, anoint yourself with blood, and you're going to get him. That's it. You don't need to say any dialogues.' And I thought, 'Yes, you're right. I don't need to. This is the whole scene in one shot.' And how economical and clever. So there were lots of things like that happening."

Earlier, during an interview with Film Companion, Saif had also addressed reports that actor Aamir Khan was initially considered for the role of Langda Tyagi. "Yes, that is what I heard later," Saif said, adding, "Vishal said, 'He was asking me a lot of questions and he wanted to alter things.'" He further recalled, "Aamir must have just had a discussion with him, but Vishal apparently said he would call him back and then called me instead. He just said it is not going to work because he wasn't sure it was going to go the way Aamir wanted. It was not something Vishal was comfortable with following."

Based on Othello by William Shakespeare, Omkara is regarded as one of Hindi cinema's finest literary adaptations. Set in rural North India, the film explored themes of power, caste and patriarchy, while Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Langda Tyagi remains one of the defining performances of his career.

Also Read : Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Saif Ali Khan ‘Hot Husband’ as she shares beach vacation photos from their getaway

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.