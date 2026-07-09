Prime Video has announced July 24 as the worldwide premiere date of its upcoming Prime Original series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures, the seven-episode comedy drama will stream in Hindi with English subtitles across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya OTT release date: Kay Kay Menon series to stream on Prime Video from July 24

The series is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava. It is led by Kay Kay Menon and also stars Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in pivotal roles.

Set in a dysfunctional school, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya follows Gyaneshwar Tripathi, played by Menon, a laid-back headmaster whose quest for a coveted government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge sets off an unexpected journey of transformation. As he rallies a team of teachers to improve the fortunes of one of the city's most underperforming schools, they confront challenges ranging from unruly classrooms and resource shortages to parental apathy and operational hurdles.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, “Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a warm, spirited comedy about the chaos and contradictions of a system beautifully held together by the sheer perseverance of its people. The storytelling is full of wit, soul, and a deeply relatable narrative, brought to life by the creative vision of Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena, Himank Gaur, and the entire team behind the show. We look forward to bringing this delightful series to audiences in India and across the world when it premieres on Prime Video on July 24.”

Co-creators and executive producers Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena said, “It began with a simple idea, to tell a story about a school that appears to be failing on every measurable parameter but is held together by people who continue to show up and try. The series explores the comedy, absurdity, and everyday challenges of life inside a dysfunctional school, while also celebrating the resilience of teachers and students who refuse to give up on each other. Gyaneshwar is an unconventional protagonist whose journey is as entertaining as it is moving, and Kay Kay Menon brings incredible charm and depth to the role. Bringing this world to life with Himank, our writers, cast, and crew has been immensely rewarding.”

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is produced under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 24, 2026.

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