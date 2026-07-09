The makers of Bhai Tera Star Hai have unveiled the film's official trailer, offering a glimpse into a comedy packed with eccentric characters, over-the-top drama and laugh-out-loud moments. After generating curiosity with its teaser, the upcoming entertainer showcases Raghav Juyal in a completely different avatar following the appreciation he received for his performances in Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Trailer: Raghav Juyal promises a laughter riot ahead of July 30 release; watch

The trailer opens with the quirky line, “An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own bullsh*t,” immediately setting the tone for a fun-filled entertainer that embraces exaggerated humour and theatrical chaos. The story revolves around Ajay Singh, whose ambitions lead him into a series of unpredictable situations, resulting in a rollercoaster of comedy and drama.

Positioned as a family entertainer, Bhai Tera Star Hai blends humour with emotional moments while introducing a host of colourful characters. Raghav Juyal takes centre stage with his energetic performance and comic timing, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakuttan.

Sharing his excitement about the trailer launch, Raghav Juyal said, “I truly believe this film will entertain audiences of all ages, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet Ajay Singh, a memorable character who is dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining. I had an absolute blast bringing him to life, and I hope audiences have just as much fun watching the film as we had making it.”

Director Vivek B. Agrawal believes the film stays true to its goal of delivering wholesome entertainment. Speaking about the project, he said, “Bhai Tera Star Hai is a celebration of pure entertainment. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s exactly what makes it so much fun. We promise a laughter-filled ride with quirky characters, unexpected twists, and nonstop entertainment. Raghav has brought Ajay Singh to life with incredible energy and comic timing. We’re thrilled to launch the trailer today and can’t wait for audiences to enjoy the full experience in theatres.”

Presented by Eastwood Pictures, Bhai Tera Star Hai is produced by Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2. The film is directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, who has also co-written the screenplay with Sudipto Sarkar. Produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B. Agrawal, the comedy entertainer is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 30.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai teaser out now; actor plays his most delightfully delusional character in Vivek B Agrawal directorial

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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