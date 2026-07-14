Ajay Devgn marked a major milestone on Tuesday as his popular comedy film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited completed 20 years since its release. Celebrating the occasion, the actor took a nostalgic walk down memory lane and shared his excitement over the enduring popularity of the film and its successful franchise.

20 Years of Golmaal: Ajay Devgn shares nostalgic post; says, “The fun continues to be unlimited”

Ajay commemorated the anniversary by posting edited images of the cast in their memorable Golmaal avatars on Instagram. Alongside the pictures, he shared a brief yet heartfelt caption that reflected on the film’s remarkable journey over the past two decades. He wrote, “20 years since we started doing Golmaal… and the fun continues to be unlimited!” His post quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom revisited their favourite moments from the comedy classic.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Neeraj Vora, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited was released on July 14, 2006. The film featured an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, and Paresh Rawal. Upon its release, the comedy entertainer was appreciated for its light-hearted storytelling, memorable characters, and entertaining performances, eventually becoming one of the defining comedy films of its time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The film is reportedly loosely inspired by Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar, which also served as an influence for Neeraj Vora's Gujarati play Aflatoon, one of the inspirations behind the screenplay.

The success of the first film paved the way for one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises. The original movie followed four friends who find themselves in a series of hilarious situations after seeking refuge in the home of a blind elderly couple. Over the years, the franchise expanded with Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017), each introducing fresh storylines while retaining its signature comic style. While Golmaal Returns added a suspense element to the narrative, Golmaal 3 focused on rival step-families, and Golmaal Again explored the horror-comedy genre with supernatural twists.

Fans of the series have more reason to celebrate as Golmaal 5 has already been officially announced and is currently in development. The upcoming instalment reunites the franchise's popular cast, with Akshay Kumar also joining the ensemble.

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