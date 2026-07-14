“Where is our Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam?”: Director Ruchir Arun explains why he said yes to Musafir Cafe; Vikrant Massey opens up on turning producer and launching Homemade Stories

Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, writer & creator Sharanya Rajgopal, director Ruchir Arun and Tanya Bami of Netflix attended the trailer preview of Musafir Cafe in Mumbai. The trailer won hearts as its simple, relatable and devoid of violence, toxicity and bloodshed. Ruchir Arun explained what made him give his nod to Musafir Cafe.

“Where is our Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam?”: Director Ruchir Arun explains why he said yes to Musafir Cafe; Vikrant Massey opens up on turning producer and launching Homemade Stories

Ruchir Arun said, “I have been missing those classic love stories on our screen for a very long time. Where are those 90s-type films, jisme dilfaad prem hota tha? I am not talking about baarish mein koi bheeg raha hai, nass kaat raha hai!”

This led to a wave of laughter in the room. Ruchir continued, “I am talking about films that actually make you do doe-eyed. Like where is our Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? I am not comparing anything. But when I got a chance to work on Musafir Cafe, I realized that I really wanted to attempt a love story that some people, if not everyone, can call it their love story. Yeh aaj ke logon ki aaj ki kahaani hai.”

He again raised laughs when he confessed, “I just made one small request to the Netflix team – mujhe ek naach-gaana waala scene karne do! Thankfully, they granted our request, and I was the happiest while filming that sequence.”

Meanwhile, Musafir Cafe is also a special project for Vikrant Massey as it marks the debut of his production house. He explained, “I hadn’t planned on turning producer, but Vijay Subramaniam, who is also my mentor and works closely with Anuj Gosalia and Sharanya Rajgopal, suggested that this was the right show for me to produce. We were already planning to launch our production house, Homemade Stories, and Netflix, Sharanya and Vijay sir were generous enough to help me come on board.”

Musafir Cafe releases on Netflix on July 24.

Also Read: Musafir Cafe trailer launch: Mahima Makwana first worked with Vikrant Massey during her Balika Vadhu days: “I was 10…he was the KINDEST and most hard-working”

More Pages: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Box Office Collection

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