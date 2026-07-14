The latest episode of the Prime Video reality series Alliance delivered a mix of emotional revelations, strategic gameplay, and heated confrontations as the dynamics inside the headquarters continued to evolve. From Kushal Tandon opening up about a chapter from his personal life to intense disagreements with fellow contestants, the episode witnessed several moments that impacted both relationships and the competition.

Alliance: Kushal Tandon recalls past relationship linked to Zaid Darbar, clashes with Arsalan Goni and Nikhil Chinapa intensify

One of the key highlights was the ongoing friction between Kushal Tandon and Aly Goni, which escalated further during a conversation involving Arsalan Goni. Attempting to mediate between his brother Aly and Kushal, Arsalan questioned the latter's choice of words during an earlier disagreement. “You cannot tell somebody ke main tereko bahar dekh lunga, tu kya criminal threat maar raha hai logon ko?” Arsalan said, expressing his concerns over Kushal's remarks. Despite the discussion, the disagreement remained unresolved at the time.

The episode also featured a candid conversation between Kushal Tandon and Sohail Khan, where the actor reflected on his past equation with Zaid Darbar. Speaking about their shared history, Kushal said, “Once I was in love with some girl, he is married to that girl.” Responding to the revelation, Zaid maintained a composed approach and recalled what his wife had once told him about Kushal, saying, “Woh bahut achha insaan hai Zaid.” The exchange stood out for its mature and respectful tone despite the personal history involved.

Elsewhere, conversations around gameplay continued to dominate the headquarters. The Legends discussed Riva Kishan's strategy with Ace Mini Mathur, with Nikhil Chinapa suggesting that Riva was fully aware of her moves inside the game. Mini added a light-hearted remark, saying, "She is neta ji without the white salwar kameez... without the white saree with the red border," hinting at Riva's growing influence among the contestants.

Another confrontation unfolded when Kushal and Nikhil Chinapa revisited a discussion involving Sohail Khan. Kushal claimed that Sohail had been described as the alliance's weak link, a statement Nikhil firmly denied. “Maine yeh nahi kaha... main ek team mein nahi khelna chahta hoon jahan 4 pahiye ka khel hai, 3 pahiye ke saath,” Nikhil clarified before walking away from the argument, adding, “Grow up, man... I'm upset with you for trying to twist my words.”

Away from the interpersonal drama, the contestants also faced a supermarket-themed task that tested both strategy and teamwork. Each correct answer carried a designated value, with the Kings emerging victorious. As a result, the winning alliance brought Vriddhi Patwa into their team while Ruhee Dosani moved to the Hunters. Meanwhile, after finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard once again, the Legends were asked to nominate one Ally for the "To Be Deleted" list, ultimately choosing Payal Gaming.

The episode concluded on a more emotional note as Kushal attempted to put an end to his differences with Aly Goni. Hoping to move forward, he expressed his feelings with a heartfelt, "I love you," signalling a willingness to rebuild their bond despite the tensions that had unfolded inside the headquarters.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance continues to blend strategy, shifting loyalties, and personal relationships as contestants navigate the challenges of the competition. The reality series streams daily at 12 noon exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read: Mini Mathur leaves Kushal Tandon with a blunt reminder in Alliance: “Don’t expect ke 8 log woh follow karenge aur uss pange mein padenge”

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