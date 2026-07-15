Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its iconic coming-of-age film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara by introducing a special limited-edition merchandise collection in collaboration with The Noise Culture (TNC). The initiative gives fans an opportunity to commemorate one of Indian cinema's most loved films through exclusive collectibles inspired by its memorable moments.

15 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Excel Entertainment unveils special merchandise collection

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has remained one of the production house's most celebrated films since its release. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, with dialogues by Farhan Akhtar. The film also featured lyrics by Javed Akhtar and an acclaimed soundtrack composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, the film continues to strike a chord with audiences even after 15 years, thanks to its relatable storytelling, memorable characters, and timeless themes.

To mark this milestone, Excel Entertainment has joined hands with The Noise Culture to launch the exclusive ZNMD 15 merchandise collection. The limited-edition range includes specially designed apparel, passport covers, tote bags, and bag tags inspired by the film's iconic dialogues and unforgettable scenes. Pre-orders for the collection have already begun, allowing fans to add these collector's items to their memorabilia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Noise Culture (TNC) (@thenoiseculture)

Known as India's leading culture-first and artist-first platform for officially licensed music merchandise, The Noise Culture has earned recognition for creating collectible products in collaboration with artists and rights holders. With this partnership, the platform brings its expertise to one of Indian cinema's most beloved films, transforming its most cherished memories into exclusive keepsakes for fans.

Over the years, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has grown beyond being just a film to become a cultural phenomenon that continues to connect with audiences across generations. From its memorable dialogues and celebrated soundtrack to its inspiring message about life and friendship, the film has remained relevant over the years. The newly launched limited-edition merchandise collection serves as a tribute to the enduring legacy of the classic, giving fans a meaningful way to celebrate its 15-year journey.

Also Read : Abhay Deol celebrates 15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: “We worked, we played, we cried and we laughed”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.