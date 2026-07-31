As Drishyam completes 11 years since its release, filmmaker and producer Abhishek Pathak took a moment to celebrate the milestone by reflecting on the film’s lasting impact and the journey behind its success.

11 Years of Drishyam: Abhishek Pathak celebrates the milestone, calls it “A part of my life”

The 2015 thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, has remained one of the most memorable films in Indian cinema, earning a loyal fan base over the years. Produced by Abhishek Pathak under Panorama Studios along with Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film continues to be appreciated for its gripping narrative and unexpected twists.

Marking the occasion, Abhishek Pathak shared a montage of scenes from Drishyam on social media and penned an emotional note. He wrote, “11 years of Drishyam. Some films become milestones, but a few become a part of your life. Drishyam has been both for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHISHEK PATHAK (@abhishekpathakk)

He also thanked the film’s cast, crew, and the late director Nishikant Kamat for their contribution to the project. In his post, he said, “Forever grateful to Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, my father Kumar Mangat Pathak, and most importantly, the late Nishikant Kamat. Thank you to our incredible team, and above all, to the audiences who have loved, believed in, and stood by Drishyam for the last 11 years.”

Concluding his note, Pathak added, “As we celebrate this journey, I’m filled with gratitude and excited for what lies ahead,” a statement that has further fueled anticipation for Drishyam 3.

The third installment of the popular franchise is being directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film has already completed shooting and is currently in the post-production stage.

Over the years, the Drishyam franchise has established itself as one of the most acclaimed thriller series, with its suspense-filled storytelling and unexpected plot twists. With Drishyam 3 in the works, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds in its next chapter.

Also Read : Ajay Devgn extends heartfelt birthday wishes to Drishyam director Abhishek Pathak; says, “Can’t wait for Drishyam 3!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.