The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has finally been unveiled, adding to the growing excitement surrounding one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects. Released during the auspicious brahma muhurat at 4:15 a.m. on July 30, the trailer has generated widespread discussion across social media. While audience reactions have been mixed, several celebrities have praised the scale and visual grandeur of the film. Among them was actor Alia Bhatt, who expressed her excitement while extending support to her husband Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Rama.

Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana trailer with excited ‘Diwali 2026’ post

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared the newly released Ramayana trailer with a short caption. Instead of a lengthy message, the actor simply added sparkle emojis along with the words, “DIWALI 2026,” hinting at her anticipation for the film’s theatrical release. Her post quickly caught the attention of fans, who viewed it as a heartfelt gesture of encouragement for Ranbir’s highly anticipated performance.

This is not the first time Alia has publicly backed the project. Earlier, in April 2026, ahead of the release of the first glimpse featuring Ranbir as Lord Rama, the actor had spoken about the film during a Zoom interaction with fans. She had urged audiences to support the project, saying, "Ramayana unit is going to be out tomorrow. It is the unit called the Rama unit. I'm going to be posting it on my social media, so again, please go out there and support it.”

Sharing her admiration for Ranbir’s work, Alia had further said, “It's absolutely fabulous. I think Ranbir has just done such a beautiful job and I just can't wait for you guys to see it. It's just out of this world.”

The newly released trailer offers viewers a glimpse into the epic tale from the ancient Indian scripture. It opens with Yash’s imposing portrayal of Ravana, establishing the powerful ruler’s commanding presence before shifting focus to Lord Vishnu’s incarnation as Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor. Veteran actor Arun Govil appears as King Dashrath, introducing Rama as the prince who vows to safeguard humanity, even if it demands the ultimate sacrifice.

The trailer also recreates several iconic moments from the Ramayana, including the wedding of Rama and Sita, their 14-year exile, and the abduction of Sita. One of the key highlights is Lord Rama’s powerful declaration to Lakshman as he prepares to rescue Sita. He says, “If Ravana is the king of three worlds, then he will have to face his death in the three worlds.”

Ramayana: Part One boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. The first installment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali on November 8, 2026, while the second part of the epic saga is expected to hit cinemas in 2027.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt urges fans to support Assam flood relief; says “It happens every year and it still catches us off guard”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.