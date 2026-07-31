Within days of its worldwide premiere on July 24, Prime Video’s new comedy-drama Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is trending in the Top 10 series worldwide. The series has also emerged as Prime Video India’s biggest Original series debut over the last two years, striking a chord with audiences through its humor, warmth, and relatable characters. In India, the series has garnered viewership from 87% of the country’s PIN codes. As a family entertainer, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya further expands Prime Video’s growing slate of locally rooted stories that connect with audiences across India and around the world.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya becomes no. 1 non-English series worldwide on Prime Video

“At Prime Video, we remain committed to backing stories that reflect the rich diversity of India—its cultures, regions, philosophies, and more—while remaining universally relatable. The success of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a powerful reaffirmation of that vision,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “This has been a remarkable year so far. Our local Originals continue to win audiences, build fandom, and drive impact, both in India and around the world, underscoring the universal appeal of authentic storytelling. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya now joins our growing slate of successful Originals, including Panchayat, Dupahiya, and Gram Chikitsalay, that celebrate the fabric of India’s heartland with authenticity, humor, and heart.”

Sharing their thoughts on the success of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena, co-creators and executive producers of the series, commented, “The incredible love and appreciation that Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya has received has been truly humbling. We are grateful to Prime Video for believing in this story from the outset and giving us the creative freedom to tell it authentically. This deeply rooted, local story has travelled to audiences across India, and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, and the warmth with which it has been embraced is unmatched.”

The success of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya adds to a strong 2026 for Prime Video's Indian Originals, with titles delivering audience engagement, critical acclaim, and global impact. Subedaar became the service's most-watched Indian Original movie in its opening weekend; Matka King became its most-watched new series in two years; System became the No. 1 non-English movie worldwide and the No. 2 most-watched movie globally; and Raakh became the No. 1 non-English series worldwide.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya takes the viewers into a heartwarming, humorous, and chaotic world of a dysfunctional school and its laid-back headmaster, whose quest for a coveted government-sponsored training program in Cambridge sets off an unexpected journey of transformation.

Directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures, the seven-episode comedy-drama is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava. Led by the highly versatile Kay Kay Menon, the series also stars Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in lead roles.

Also Read: Prasanna Bisht gets personal about her role in Prime Video’s Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: “Kanchan is so much like my mother”

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