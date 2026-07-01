Actor Ajay Devgn marked filmmaker Abhishek Pathak’s birthday with a warm and heartfelt message on social media, delighting fans of the Drishyam franchise in the process. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Bollywood star shared a candid picture of himself with the director and accompanied it with a touching birthday note that also hinted at his excitement for Drishyam 3.

Ajay Devgn extends heartfelt birthday wishes to Drishyam director Abhishek Pathak; says, “Can’t wait for Drishyam 3!”

In the image, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Pathak are seen sharing a cheerful conversation, smiling as they interact in what appears to be a relaxed indoor setting. The candid moment reflects the close professional bond the duo has built over the years while working together on the successful Drishyam films.

Along with the photograph, Ajay penned an affectionate birthday wish for the filmmaker. His message read, “Happy Birthday @abhishekpathak. Wishing you endless happiness and success. May you continue to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with your storytelling. Can’t wait for Drishyam 3!”

The birthday greeting quickly grabbed the attention of fans, particularly because of Ajay’s mention of Drishyam 3. While the actor’s note primarily celebrated Pathak’s special day, it also served as a reminder of the immense anticipation surrounding the next installment in the acclaimed thriller franchise.

Ajay Devgn has headlined both Drishyam and Drishyam 2, portraying Vijay Salgaonkar, a role that has earned him widespread praise from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of its year, further cementing the popularity of the franchise.

The actor’s birthday message not only highlighted his admiration for Pathak’s storytelling abilities but also reflected the strong camaraderie the two share beyond the film sets. As fans flooded social media with birthday wishes for the director, many also expressed excitement over Ajay’s mention of Drishyam 3, hoping for more updates on the much-awaited sequel.

Although no fresh announcement regarding the film accompanied the post, Ajay Devgn’s heartfelt tribute has certainly reignited enthusiasm among moviegoers eager to see Vijay Salgaonkar return to the big screen for another gripping mystery.

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More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

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