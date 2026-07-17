According to a recent report by Variety India, Deepika Padukone is continuing to shoot for her upcoming film Raaka despite being in the later stages of her pregnancy. The actress is reportedly working to complete the film before taking a maternity break.

Deepika Padukone pulls night shifts non-stop to finish Raaka before maternity leave: Report

The report states that Deepika has been filming every day and has also participated in demanding action sequences as part of the project. It further claims that she has been balancing the film's schedule while also caring for her young daughter at home.

Crew member praises Deepika's commitment

A crew member, quoted in the report, spoke about the actress' dedication to completing the film on time: "She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost grueling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this."

The crew member further added: "It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention."

Report claims actress is focused on completing the film

The report also states that Deepika has been working night shifts when required to ensure the project stays on schedule. This comes despite the actress previously advocating for structured work hours and a healthy work-life balance.

Neither Deepika Padukone nor the makers of Raaka have officially commented on the report.

Raaka is directed by Atlee and stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is billed as a large-scale sci-fi fantasy action entertainer and is expected to release in 2027. Further details about the plot remain under wraps.

Also read: Naila Grrewal calls working with Atlee on Raaka a “masterclass” in filmmaking

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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