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Bollywood Hungama » News » Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film collects Rs. 3.43 cr on Day 48, takes total closer to Rs. 280 cr » Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film collects Rs. 3.43 cr on Day 48, takes total closer to Rs. 280 cr

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film collects Rs. 3.43 cr on Day 48, takes total closer to Rs. 280 cr

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable theatrical run even after spending more than six weeks in cinemas. The film collected Rs. 3.43 crore on Wednesday, Day 48, taking its India total to approximately Rs. 279.33 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film collects Rs. 3.43 cr on Day 48, takes total closer to Rs. 280 cr

The latest numbers come after the film had earned Rs. 4.64 crore on its seventh Tuesday. Wednesday therefore saw a 26.08% decline from the previous day. Despite the correction, the film remains on an unusually strong footing this deep into its theatrical run.

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 3.84 crore on its seventh Monday before witnessing a 20.83% jump to Rs. 4.64 crore on Tuesday. The film had also recorded an impressive seventh weekend, with Friday bringing in Rs. 4.66 crore, followed by Rs. 8.66 crore on Saturday and Rs. 12.03 crore on Sunday.

The film's sustained performance has been one of the major box-office stories of the year. We had previously reported that Hanuman Ansh became the No. 1 film at the India box office across all languages on September 1, despite being on Day 26 of its theatrical run.

With the latest Wednesday collection taking the film to roughly Rs. 279.33 crore, Hanuman Ansh is now only around Rs. 20.67 crore away from the Rs. 300 crore milestone. After 48 days in theatres, the film continues to add meaningful numbers to its tally.

 

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