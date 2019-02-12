Bollywood Hungama
Zoya Akhtar labels rappers Naezy and Divine ‘hardcore feminists’, receives flak for her statements

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Zoya Akhtar, the maker of the movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, is coming back with yet another interesting story of underground scene of hip hop especially rapping. The film, Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy who started from underground scene and made rap culture pretty mainstream. While the film premiered at Berlinale 2019 and the promotions are on, the filmmaker is receiving flak for her recent statement.

Zoya Akhtar recently spoke about rappers Naezy and Divine and labelled them as ‘hardcore feminists’. While it was very much a compliment, the next statement about them did not go down well with the fans. The filmmaker said that they are hardcore feminists but she thinks they might even know the world. She added that it’s the way they talk about women and also the way they don’t talk about them. She feels that their work does not have any cynicism and they are about to bring a lot of change.

Naezy tweeted the article with the caption that read, “We are hardcore feminists and we don’t know the word. Okay”. Now, this definitely raised questions whether the rapper was offended by the statement. He followed his tweet by saying, “I think what she meant is that we don’t label it as feminists or feminism but it shows in our words and actions. She knows us very well, I think we’re good.”

But, it seems like the netizens were not too happy about her statement and the filmmaker received a lot of flak.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Zoya Akhtar returned from Berlin earlier this week after the world premiere of Gully Boy. It is a story about an aspiring rapper and the underground hip hop community. Based on the lives of Naezy and Divine, the actor is essaying the role of a street rapper. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is set to release on February 14, 2019.

