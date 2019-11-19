Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 19.11.2019 | 12:16 PM IST

“Yes I’m doing Sardar Udham Singh,” October actress Banita Sandhu is back in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh

BySubhash K. Jha

October came and went. And though the beautiful film fetched Varun Dhawan and his director Shoojit Sircar a truckload of acclaim, British-born debutante Banita Sadhu did not benefit from the glowing reviews at all. After a long break she is back in India. Having just completed the Tamil version of Sandeep Vanga’s Arjun Reddy, Banita is now a part of Shoojit Sircar’s historical Sardar Udham Singh where Vicky Kaushal plays the title role.

Confirming her return to her October director’s cinema Banita says, “Yes I am in Sardar Udham Singh. We shot for it in Punjab. Vicky Kaushal is amazing and it was great to be back working with the October team again.”

About her role of the wild drinking snorting fornicating Arjun Reddy’s love interest in Adithya Varma the Tamil version of the controversial film, Banita says, “I haven’t watched the final film yet, so I wouldn’t be able to say how my role has shaped up. But Vikram sir (legendary Tamil actor Vikram whose son Dhruv makes his debut in Adithya Varma) and I worked to give my character more agency and autonomy in the film. I hope that gets translated on screen.”

