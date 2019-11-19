Actor Rishi Kapoor is known to speak his heart out on several matters. Recently, in an interview, the actor expressed how he feels that the government does not treat the artist community well. He feels that artistes are not honoured enough in India, the way it happens abroad. Rishi Kapoor has been a part of the film industry for five decades now. The actor said that our nation is known worldwide for cinema, music and culture. He questioned whether the government recognizes our artistes as much as other nations do.

He further said that there are icons like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Allah Rakha, Lata Mangeshkar who need to be honoured. He also said that the contribution of Raj Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor are celebrated worldwide but not in India. He also said that that all the new airports, flyovers and roads are named after politicians and not artistes.

Rishi Kapoor recently got back from the US after a year. There, the actor observed how artistes are getting recognition abroad, and the young generation is well versed with their cultural history. Citing examples from the US, the actor said that there are places named after Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson and many more artistes. The young generation is aware of their contribution.

The 102 Not Out actor said that politicians are changing names with an agenda and that artists are not honoured enough in their lifetime.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Body directed by Jeetu Joseph and co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Shobita Dhulipalia and Vedhika. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 13.

