Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, today released the first teaser poster for their highly anticipated film, HAQ. The poster features a powerful and evocative image, with a looming promise of a pre-teaser unit arriving later today, and the official teaser coming out tomorrow.

The poster itself is a work of art, with a gritty, vintage-film aesthetic. At the centre is Yami Gautam Dhar as the lead, seen from behind, walking resolutely towards an imposing court building that appears to be the Supreme Court of India. She is draped in a shawl and holding a file close to her chest, her posture suggesting a woman on a determined journey for justice. The names of the lead actors, Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, are displayed prominently at the top, along with the film's title, HAQ, which translates to "Right". The poster is completed with a powerful tagline at the bottom that reads: “Who will provide justice—community or law?”

Directed by Suparn S Varma, it is based on a landmark legal case that shook the nation: the Shah Bano vs. Ahmed Khan case of 1985. The film delves into the complexities of this real-life legal battle, which centred on a divorced Muslim woman's fight for maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the CrPC. The film promises to be a hard-hitting narrative that examines crucial themes of personal law, gender rights, and secularism.

Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi will portray a sharp yet morally conflicted lawyer, a role that reportedly draws inspiration from the husband in the case, Ahmed Khan. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam, who has previously impressed audiences with her role in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Article 370, takes on the challenging role of the woman at the heart of the legal fight.

The film has quietly completed its shooting and is currently in the post-production phase.

