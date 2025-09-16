Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are teaming up for the first time in director Suparn Varma’s upcoming film HAQ, a hard-hitting courtroom drama inspired by one of the most debated cases in India’s legal history.

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s courtroom drama HAQ set for November 7 release: Report

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film takes inspiration from the landmark Supreme Court judgement in the Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case, which triggered nationwide conversations on personal laws and women’s rights. Produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, the project is said to delve into themes that promise to stir strong public discourse.

A source quoted in the report revealed, “HAQ has been produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. It is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan – a case that shook the nation. The exact details have been kept under wraps, but the controversial theme and the courtroom proceedings have the potential to stir a public discourse.”

The film’s teaser, which has already been locked, is expected to be unveiled soon. “The teaser of HAQ is locked and the ones who have seen it can’t stop raving about the content. The teaser will also officially confirm the release date,” an insider said.

As per the report, the makers are eyeing a theatrical release on November 7, 2025.

Yami Gautam, who has recently delivered impactful performances in Article 370 and OMG 2, continues her streak of diverse collaborations, this time sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi. For Hashmi, HAQ marks another addition to his slate of intense and socially relevant dramas.

Also Read: Awarapan 2: Disha Patani signed opposite Emraan Hashmi in the sequel to cult love story set in gangster world

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.