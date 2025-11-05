Haq Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi

Director: Suparn S Varma

Haq Movie Review Synopsis:

HAQ is the story of a woman seeking justice. The year is 1967. Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a resident of Sankhani, Uttar Pradesh, falls in love with eminent lawyer, Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi). All is going well until differences emerge between Shazia and Abbas. One day, he goes out of town for some property-related work. He promises to return in three weeks, but is back home only after three months. He's not alone. He's joined by Saira (Vartika Singh), whom he has married. Shazia is flabbergasted. Abbas claims that Saira is a widow and he married her on humanitarian grounds. Moreover, he assures Shazia that Saira can help her with her pregnancy and with taking care of the kids. Saira, however, blurts out to Shazia that Abbas loved Saira even before he met Shazia. Shazia is devastated but continues to live with Abbas. Things go wrong when Abbas refuses to spend time with Shazia on their marriage anniversary. Shazia leaves for her maternal home with the children. From here on, their relationship further deteriorates until one day, Shazia reaches the Aligarh Sessions Court. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Haq Movie Story Review:

Haq is based on the book 'Bano: Bharat Ki Beti' by Jigna Vora. Reshu Nath's story is inspired by true events and is very relevant. Reshu Nath's screenplay is gripping, though the writing drags in a few places. Reshu Nath's dialogues are one of the USPs. Several one-liners will lead to applause in cinemas.

Suparn S Varma's direction is superb. He keeps the narrative simple and doesn't complicate the proceedings with legal jargon. The lead character of Shazia Bano has been very deftly etched out. Hence, one can't help but root for her. Moreover, though many may have heard about the Shah Bano case, they might not know the nitty-gritties of it. HAQ does the needful and serves as an eye-opener.

HAQ’s first half will give the audience no reason to complain. The tension that erupts between Shazia and Saira is very well executed. The scene where Saira tells the truth to Shazia is memorable. The same goes for the scene where Shazia admonishes Abbas over his deeds. Post-interval, the courtroom scenes and the funeral sequence stand out. The final scene is a highlight.

On the flipside, there are moments in the second half where the interest dips. This is because the film becomes episodic. One doesn't get a justified feel of the hardships faced by Shazia, particularly the way she was ostracised in society. One would also wish that a little more run time was invested in showing what happened once the case reached the Supreme Court. Lastly, though relevant, the film will appeal only to the urban, multiplex audience.

HAQ | Official Trailer | Yami Gautam Dhar, Emraan Hashmi | Suparn S Varma | In Cinemas 7th Nov

Haq Movie Review Performances:

After Article 370 [2024] and DHOOM DHAAM [2025], Yami Gautam delivers yet another memorable performance. In fact, this is her most accomplished act to date. The way she gets into the skin of the character is seen to be believed. Emraan Hashmi, too, puts his best foot forward. He's the negative lead, but he doesn't essay the role like a typical villain. This enhances the impact of his performance by many notches. Vartika Singh is a great find and delivers a fair performance. Danish Husain (Shazia's father), Sheeba Chadha (Bela Jain), Aseem Hattangady (Faraaz Ansari) leave a huge mark. Others also do well.

Haq movie music and other technical aspects:

Vishal Mishra's music is forgettable though the title song has an exhilarating feel. 'Qubool' and 'Dil Tod Gaya Tu' and other songs won't have a shelf life. Sandeep Chowta's background score is appropriate.

Pratham Mehta's cinematography is satisfactory. Sonam Singh and Abhijit Goankar's production design and Ashley Rebello's costumes are realistic. White Apple Studios' VFX is tacky, especially in the scene depicting the exterior of the Supreme Court. The sound mixing is a bit inconsistent. Ninad Khanolkar's editing is slick.

Haq Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, HAQ emerges as a potent and hard-hitting drama that resonates through its commanding performances, emotional moments, and a gripping, well-orchestrated climax. At the box office, it is likely to open on a modest note; however, buoyed by positive word of mouth, it holds considerable potential to build steadily and leave a lasting imprint.