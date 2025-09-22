Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly protested to the controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey portraying Ravan’s wife Mandodari in Delhi’s UNESCO-endorsed Ramlila.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad objects Poonam Pandey’s casting as Raavan’s wife Mandodari in Delhi’s UNESCO-endorsed Ramlila

Poonam Pandey is infamous for orchestrating scandalous controversies, like promising to strip for the Indian cricket team. Last year she was in the news for falsely announcing she had cervical cancer.

The Luv Kush Ramlila at the Red Fort is one of the most celebrated staged interpretation of the Ramayana held every year during the Dussehra festivities.

VHP’s Delhi region secretary Surendra Gupta, in a letter to the organisers, is quoted as saying, “Artists for Ramlilas should be selected not solely based on acting ability, but also with cultural appropriateness and the sentiments of devotees in mind. Mandodari is a very important character of the Ramayana as she is considered a symbol of virtue, dignity, restraint, and ideal wifely devotion. Therefore, the selection of the actress playing this role should be done with these ideals in mind.”

Also Read: Sohum Shah, Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey bring the madness in ‘Goli Maar Bheje Mein’ song from Crazxy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.