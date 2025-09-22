After stepping away from Kalki 2, Deepika Padukone may soon be seen making a grand comeback to Hollywood. Buzz began after Hollywood star Vin Diesel shared a cryptic post on Instagram, hinting at the revival of several of his popular characters, including Xander Cage.

Deepika Padukone returns to Hollywood? XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel’s post teases new chapter

Diesel wrote, “So much to share… iconic stories that all resonate with something deep inside. A global audience who has literally been the blessing of this artist’s life. Groot’s return in the Arbor King, that infamous New York Detective, Kaulder’s Oath, Xander’s next adventure in Mumbai, Street racers reunited in LA, and of course, the Furyan… Grateful for you all… Hope to make you proud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

The mention of “Xander’s next adventure in Mumbai” has sparked chatter that Deepika Padukone, who starred opposite Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017), could return as the female lead in the upcoming instalment. The 2017 film marked her Hollywood debut and was praised for her chemistry with the franchise’s leading man. With the next chapter set in Mumbai, fans are wondering if this could mark Deepika’s reunion with Diesel on the big screen.

Meanwhile, back home, Deepika has been in the news for her exit from Kalki 2. The makers of the Prabhas-starrer decided to part ways with the actress after failed negotiations over her revised demands. Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that she had asked for a 25 percent hike in fees along with a fixed seven-hour work shift. Additionally, she reportedly travels with an entourage of 25 people and requested five-star accommodation and food reimbursement for her entire team. Despite the producers’ attempts to negotiate, the actress was firm on her terms, leading to her removal from the project.

Despite this, Deepika has an eventful line-up ahead in India. She has officially confirmed films with Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Why Deepika Padukone’s ‘My Way or No Way’ stance could backfire BIG time – Power play or career suicide?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.