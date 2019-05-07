Yami Gautam to essay quirky role of a supermodel in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala

Marking their second association after Badlapur, Yami Gautam has been roped in by producer Dinesh Vijan for his best production titled Bala. The film starring Ayushman Khurana alongside Yami goes on floors today and Yami joins the team later this week. Yami plays a character like no other she has essayed on screen.

After her strong portrayal of an intelligence officer, an avatar no one had seen her do before, Yami will now rap into a quirky character which is tipped to be a “Lucknow Ki supermodel”. The story revolves around a guy who has the issue of premature balding and Yami plays Ayushman’s lead love interest in the film.

Speaking about her coming on board for the film, Yami said, “Bala was a script that I instantly connected with. The team working on the film is immensely talented and especially after Uri for me, it’s another great project to be a part of. 2019 has been immensely rewarding with the super success of Uri and while it’s still playing in parts of the country, it’s great to be going on floors with another interesting story.”

The film is also starring Saurab Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles and will be shot in Mumbai and Kanpur.

