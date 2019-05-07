Arjun Kapoor turns entrepreneur, set to empower stay at home women cooks!

Arjun Kapoor has always been known to have his heart at the right place. He has always spoken his mind when it comes to women empowerment or the issues plaguing them. Now, Arjun is becoming an entrepreneur and looks like he wants to do his bit towards making stay at home women more self-reliant and self-empowered. Arjun is investing in a popular, emerging, food delivery start up, foodcloud.in, that is looking to reach out to outstanding stay at home women cooks and make them entrepreneurs on the platform.

Arjun says, “I have been keen to invest in a promising start up that can impact positive social change towards gender parity for a while now. So, Foodcloud.in ticked all boxes for me as it provides a unique service of delivering fresh, home cooked food prepared by some of the most brilliant, amateur, stay at home women at your doorstep. My aim of investing in foodcloud.in is to contribute towards a larger societal purpose – of empowering the homemakers to contribute towards their family income. It not only boosts household income leading to a better lifestyle but also drives gender parity for the woman at home or in her neighbourhood. To me, that’s a tiny step towards parity, towards empowerment in society at large. I want these gifted women to sign up with this platform that will work tirelessly to enable them and convert their valuable skill set into an economic asset for themselves and their families.”

Led by CEO Vedant Kanoi and co-founder Sanjhi Rajgarhia, foodcloud.in runs on the premise of home cooks delivering delicious, hygienic and home cooked food to customers from their kitchens. In a competitive and crowded market of home delivery for food which offers plenty of options, this company has made a high impact in a very short span of time because of its novel concept. foodcloud.in is already a success story within people between the age group of 21-35 across Delhi-NCR and Kolkata. Now, the company plans to expand to Mumbai and six other Indian cities.

“Having a socially conscious youth icon like Arjun, supporting our endeavour to empower women in our country, is a dream come true. We love how he understood our larger purpose of creating a whole new segment of women entrepreneurs at the first go. He’s enjoyed the homemade food by our talented home chefs in Delhi and we’re excited to have his support to grow our initiative to new cities. His ideas have been great and we know that having him as an investor and advisor for our company will help us achieve our goals.”said Vedant Kanoi, CEO and Co-founder foodcloud.in

Foodcloud.in has won several awards and recognitions at multiple start up platforms and business events across India for its uniqueness of idea and successful implementation. It is backed by leading venture capital firm, SOSV, and runs a tight, well-managed team of just twenty executives nationally. This classic start up success story already has thousands of home chefs on board.