Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.04.2019 | 11:15 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Will Kareena Kapoor Khan romance Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium? The actress spills the beans

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan has many projects in the pipeline and one of them is Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. The actress or the makers did not officially announce her being a part of the film. Instead, it was Radhika Madan’s Instagram post that revealed that the actress will be starring in the film. Soon, the audience began to speculate whether Kareena and Irrfan had a romantic pairing or not.

Will Kareena Kapoor Khan romance Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium? The actress spills the beans

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently confirmed that she is indeed part of the project. But, she also revealed that it is not a romantic pairing. She said that she is a huge fan of Irrfan Khan so it will be a surreal experience for her. Kareena also revealed that she has a small but interesting part in the film. She wanted to get out of her comfort zone and do a film which will be a little challenging for her. She said that it is a different world for her while working with Irrfan Khan, director Homi Adajania and Deepak Dobriyal but it would be very interesting for her.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Her big project will be Takht with Karan Johar and ensemble cast starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar

ALSO READ: Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she told Rhea Kapoor to replace her with younger actress when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan

More Pages: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s how Akshay Kumar reacted to PM…

“Sajid Nadiadwala’s guidance has been a boon…

BREAKING: Farhad Samji written Akshay Kumar…

Kalank Box Office Collections: The Varun…

You Go Girl: Bhumi Pednekar is floored by…

Akshay Kumar engages in a tête-à-tête with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification