Will Kareena Kapoor Khan romance Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium? The actress spills the beans

Kareena Kapoor Khan has many projects in the pipeline and one of them is Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. The actress or the makers did not officially announce her being a part of the film. Instead, it was Radhika Madan’s Instagram post that revealed that the actress will be starring in the film. Soon, the audience began to speculate whether Kareena and Irrfan had a romantic pairing or not.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently confirmed that she is indeed part of the project. But, she also revealed that it is not a romantic pairing. She said that she is a huge fan of Irrfan Khan so it will be a surreal experience for her. Kareena also revealed that she has a small but interesting part in the film. She wanted to get out of her comfort zone and do a film which will be a little challenging for her. She said that it is a different world for her while working with Irrfan Khan, director Homi Adajania and Deepak Dobriyal but it would be very interesting for her.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Her big project will be Takht with Karan Johar and ensemble cast starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar

