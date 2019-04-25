Ayushmann Khurrana all set to wow America

Ayushmann Khurrana is not just a brilliant actor. He is also a great singer. Who can forget his soulful songs ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Nazm Nazm’, ‘Saadi Galli Aaja’ among other chartbusters that the nation has crooned to. Ayushmann’s love for music propelled him to start a band called Ayushmann Bhava a few years back and whenever the actor gets some time from his hectic shooting schedules, he takes off to enthrall people all over the world through his concerts. Ayushmann will be heading to the US for a concert in San Diego this month end.

“Ayushmann looks forward to doing concerts whenever he can make some time in between his shooting schedules. On the 27th of this month, he will be performing to a packed audience at the San Diego Convention Centre in California. Ayushmann nurtures the musician in him from time to time and dedicates time to jam and perform with his band Ayushmann Bhava regularly. He has built strong equity as a singer and a performer and his concerns are always sold out,” informs a source.

When contacted, Ayushmann confirms, “I’m really looking forward to perform with my band and connect with people who love my music in America. It is a pleasure and an honour to perform for them. As an artist, I thrive on giving audiences the best time every time I step on the stage. I want their evening to memorable and give them an experience that they can cherish for a while. I’m really pumped to meet the people and the music lovers and sing with them!”

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Article 15 and Dream Girl.