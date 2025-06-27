Bollywood star Kajol opened up about her parents' separation and how it shaped her childhood in a stable and emotionally secure environment. The actress, known for her authenticity both on and off screen, praised her parents—veteran actress Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee—for maintaining a united front as co-parents despite their personal differences.

Kajol reflects on her parents separation; says, “They were adults who behaved like mature people”

In a candid and heartfelt conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Kajol said, “I have to give kudos to them. My parents were very clear on one point that it does not matter if we are separated or not, but we will always be there together for you. The decisions we take for you will always be made together. We could not play them against one another. They were adults who behaved like mature people who would do the right things for their children.”

The actress highlighted how this level of emotional maturity helped her and her sister, Tanisha Mukerji, grow up in a home that prioritized consistency and emotional wellbeing. Rather than allowing conflict to disrupt the family dynamic, Kajol’s parents focused on co-parenting with purpose—something that left a lasting impression on her.

When asked if she understood the separation while it was happening, Kajol responded, “I did. I questioned it at that time, but I understood it. As an adult today, I can take that call and understand how brave it was as well to take that decision on both their parts.”

Kajol’s reflection offers a rare and mature insight into the lives of children of separated parents, especially in a society where such topics are often kept behind closed doors. Her admiration for how her parents handled the situation speaks volumes—not only about their parenting, but also about the emotional intelligence and resilience Kajol carries with her today.

Kajol is currently busy with the promotions of Maa, a mythological horror film directed by Vishal Furia, set to hit theatres on 27 June.

She will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Maharagni—Queen of Queens, helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film features a stellar ensemble including Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.

