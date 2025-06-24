The President of India lauded Aamir Khan’s latest film, following its nationwide success and social impact.

Aamir Khan recently hosted a special screening of his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The screening comes shortly after the film’s unprecedented success, resonating with both audiences and critics for its impactful storytelling and strong social message.

Aamir Khan hosts special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Following the exclusive event, President Murmu took to social media to share a moment from the screening. She posted a photograph with Aamir Khan, captioning it, “Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.” The post quickly gained attention, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Sitaare Zameen Par is widely considered a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. Much like its predecessor, the film continues Khan’s tradition of using cinema to address pressing social issues, blending emotional depth with educational value. The film’s success has further solidified Aamir Khan’s reputation for creating thought-provoking narratives that spark national conversations.

Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/Jx6QV7OFYj — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 24, 2025



The film also marks a landmark collaboration with director R. S. Prasanna, known for his acclaimed film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Prasanna’s partnership with Aamir Khan Productions on Sitaare Zameen Par has been celebrated as one of the biggest creative alliances in recent years.

The film proudly introduces ten new rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Alongside these fresh faces, Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh lead the cast, delivering memorable performances.

Sitaare Zameen Par features music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and a screenplay written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producers.

Released in theatres on June 20, 2025, the film’s success and its screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan mark a significant cultural milestone, underlining the power of cinema to influence and inspire at the highest levels.

Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer has decent collections on Monday, stability from here would be the key

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.