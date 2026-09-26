Abundantia Entertainment turns 13: Vikram Malhotra says, “We are only getting started”; announces new content slate and AI expansion

Abundantia Entertainment has completed 13 years in the Indian entertainment industry, with the studio marking its anniversary by outlining its upcoming content slate and plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence in entertainment.

Abundantia Entertainment turns 13: Vikram Malhotra says, “We are only getting started”; announces new content slate and AI expansion

Founded by Vikram Malhotra in 2013, the studio has produced films and streaming titles across genres, including Baby, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Ram Setu, Sukhee, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Jalsa, the Chhorii franchise and Breathe.

The studio highlighted 2026 as an important year, with several of its releases recording strong viewership across streaming platforms. Prime Video series Daldal, starring Bhumi Pednekar, remained at No. 1 in India for four consecutive weeks, according to the company. Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni and starring Anil Kapoor, was described by Abundantia as Prime Video India’s most-watched Hindi original film. Netflix release Maa Behen, featuring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan, reached No. 2 globally among the platform’s non-English films, according to the studio.

Abundantia Expands Into AI

As part of its next phase, the studio is also expanding its focus on artificial intelligence through aiON, its AI-powered creative division. The company said the division will explore the use of generative AI across areas including content development, production, marketing and distribution.

Projects in development through aiON include Chiranjeevi Hanuman: The Eternal, described as a slate of hybrid films, along with a partnership with InVideo to develop AI-powered films over the next two years.

Commenting on the company’s 13-year journey, Abundantia Entertainment founder and CEO Vikram Malhotra said, “Thirteen years ago, we started Abundantia with the belief that great entertainment begins with understanding the audience and then giving exceptional storytellers the freedom and resources to delight them. That belief has only become stronger with time.”

Reflecting on 2026 and the studio’s future plans, he added, “2026 has been a standout year for us, but what excites me most is not any single title or milestone. It is that the philosophy we have built the company around - disruptive stories, empowered creators, customer obsession, embracing change and an unwavering focus on creating value - continues to work across genres, formats and platforms.”

On the studio’s AI plans, Malhotra said, “And through aiON, we are beginning perhaps the most exciting chapter of our journey yet. AI will change many aspects of how entertainment is imagined, crafted, marketed and consumed. Our approach is clear: Human First, AI Empowered.”

He further explained the company’s approach to the technology, saying, “Technology should amplify human imagination, enable creators to do things that were previously impossible and help us understand and serve audiences better.”

Upcoming Projects

Abundantia’s upcoming slate includes Family Business, a multi-season drama for Netflix directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The studio is also backing Sundar Poonam for Prime Video, directed by Pulkit and starring Sanya Malhotra.

On the theatrical front, Angre, based on the life of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre, is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar.

The company is also developing Jai Santoshi Mata: Sukh Sampatti Daata, along with projects involving filmmakers including Suresh Triveni, Rajesh Krishnan, Vishal Furia, Mayank Sharma, Bhav Dhulia, Palash Vaswani, Madhumita S and Anuj Dhawan.

As Abundantia enters its 14th year, the studio is set to continue expanding across theatrical films, streaming projects, series, franchises and AI-led content.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Abundantia Entertainment and Almighty Motion Picture join hands for Kodaikanal Mercury thriller Heavy Metal

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