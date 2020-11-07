Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by the Gondia police for allegedly molesting a female crew member on the sets of the film Sherni. The crew was shooting in Madhya Pradesh for the Vidya Balan starrer. Raaz, who was arrested on Tuesday, was granted bail on the same day.

Talking to a tabloid, a female crew member narrated the incident. She said that the incident happened in front of all 30 crew members on the set. She said that Raaz yanked the arm of a crew member to call her attention and she lost her temper and said that this is no way to behave with a female colleague. The eyewitness, however, vouched that Vijay did not molest her.

The eyewitness also said that the Sherni director Amit Masurkar and the producers immediately stepped in to understand the situation and encouraged her to file an official complaint with the studio, Abundantia Entertainment. On the other hand, Vijay Raaz realized his mistake and apologized to her.

Director and Producer of the film have set up an Internal Complaints Committee(ICC) to look into the matter. Reportedly, Raaz, after getting out on bail went back to Mumbai instead of the hotel he had been put up in. As per reports, the production head informed the team that the actor would not be resuming work as he cannot be allowed on sets owing to Abundantia Entertainment's zero-tolerance policy for workplace harassment.

