Vidya Balan, who is currently stationed in London shooting for her highly-anticipated movie Shakuntala Devi – Human-Computer, was recently invited by Imperial College to address the students who idolises the powerhouse performer for her exemplary body of work and for being one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry.

The organisers requested Vidya to grace the occasion as India’s leading youth icon as they believed her words of encouragement shall have a lasting impact on the students.

Taking time out from her busy shooting schedule, Vidya honoured her commitment and interacted with over 100 students at the college who considers her as their idol and were truly overwhelmed to meet her. The organisers were proud to present her ‘Youth Icon’ award at the ceremony, as she had the students in splits with her wit and amazing sense of humour.

Vidya, who will be seen portraying the challenging and inspiring role of Shakuntala Devi (popularly known as Human-Computer) in the movie Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer, got emotional while addressing the students in the same college where the late mathematic genius (Shakuntala Devi) was bestowed upon her biggest recognition and award – Guinness Book of World Records.

The prolific actor was super excited to have an interesting and engaging interaction with the students and gave a motivational speech thereby boosting their confidence and determination to fulfill their dreams and goals. On being asked of how she remains positive and content in every phase of her life, Vidya informed the students to always have strong self-esteem and belief and live every moment of their life with great gusto.

The versatile actor also extensively spoke about her remarkable journey in films and encouraged the students to stay positive, no matter what the situation is.

Vidya was conferred with a Doctor of Arts Honoris Causa degree by an Ahmedabad-based institute Rai University in 2015 to appreciate her contribution to Indian cinema and for her endeavour to bring out the strong side of a woman via the silver screen.