The shoot of one of the biggest films of Bollywood, Brahmastra, was finally about to wrap up this month. The shoot has been going on since 2018. It faced numerous postponements due to various factors and the Coronavirus pandemic also added to the delay. The last schedule commenced sometime back and it seemed that the wrap up will soon happen. Sadly, the makers faced another roadblock when its lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor, tested positive for Coronavirus on March 9. Needless to say, the shooting immediately got halted and will begin only when the actor feels better.

Due to this sudden roadblock, the plans of the marketing team of Brahmastra have also slightly gone haywire. A source reveals, “Since this was the last schedule, the marketing team of Brahmastra had decided to shoot a brief promo with Ranbir Kapoor. The idea was to announce the release date of this much awaited big budget movie with the promo. They had planned to shoot the video with Ranbir just a few days before the wrap up. Now that Ranbir has tested positive for the virus, even their plan is on hold.”

The source further adds, “Only after Ranbir Kapoor has completely recovered will he resume the shoot and film the promo. The producers are willing to wait as they fully understand that in the times we live, anyone can catch the virus. Also, they have no other choice. Everyone is hoping that this is the last and final impediment and the journey till the theatrical release will be a smooth one.”

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan features in a special appearance in this fare which is mounted as a three-part sci-fi saga. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who earlier directed Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

