Vedika Pinto, who recently garnered attention for her performance in Musafir Cafe, has joined the cast of filmmaker Prosit Roy’s upcoming directorial venture. The yet-untitled project will feature Pinto alongside actor Lakshya, marking a fresh on-screen pairing. The film is described as a romance with a psychological twist and is expected to explore a more layered narrative.

Vedika Pinto joins Lakshya in Prosit Roy’s next after Musafir Cafe; film to blend romance with psychological twist

Prosit Roy, who has previously directed projects including Raakh, is set to take a different approach with his next film. While details surrounding the storyline are currently being kept under wraps, the project is said to combine elements of romance and psychological drama. With Pinto and Lakshya leading the cast, the film is expected to present an unpredictable relationship at the centre of its narrative.

For Vedika Pinto, the project comes after her appearance in Musafir Cafe, which brought her performance to wider attention. The upcoming film will give the actress an opportunity to explore another character in a genre that combines emotional storytelling with psychological elements. Her pairing with Lakshya will also be one of the key aspects of the project as the makers bring together two relatively young performers for the story.

Lakshya, meanwhile, has been building a varied filmography across different genres. The actor has been seen in projects such as Kill and Chand Mera Dil, while he also featured in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. His upcoming collaboration with Prosit Roy is expected to see him take on a character that is more layered and unpredictable than some of his previous roles.

Prosit Roy has established a distinct filmmaking style through his earlier work, and his next project sees him venture into a romance-driven story with a psychological undercurrent. The combination could allow the filmmaker to explore relationships through a darker and more complex lens.

The film is currently untitled, and further details regarding its plot, supporting cast, production timeline and release plans are awaited. However, the casting of Lakshya and Vedika Pinto, coupled with Prosit Roy’s direction, has already made the project one to watch out for as it takes shape.

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil OTT release: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama to stream on JioHotstar from July 17

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