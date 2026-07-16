The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, will premiere digitally on JioHotstar from July 17, following its theatrical run. The film marks the platform's latest addition to its slate of romantic titles for viewers.

Chand Mera Dil OTT release: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama to stream on JioHotstar from July 17

A Dharma Productions film directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil follows the journey of Aarav and Chandni as they navigate the joys, heartbreaks and uncertainties of young love. The film is built around relatable relationships, soulful music and emotionally driven storytelling.

The story centres on how the two lead characters find love, grow together and choose each other despite life's many twists. Its digital premiere is expected to bring the film to a wider audience beyond its theatrical release.

Ananya Panday said, “Playing Chandni has been one of my most memorable journeys, and I’m so happy that Chand Mera Dil is now finding a new home on JioHotstar. I’m excited that the film will now reach an even wider audience, and I hope more people get to experience Chandni and Aarav’s story. I can’t wait for audiences to make it a part of their next movie night or date night with their loved ones.”

Lakshya said, “I’m thrilled that Chand Mera Dil will now reach an even wider audience on JioHotstar. It’s the kind of story that stays with you long after the credits roll, and I hope people enjoy it with someone they love, making it a memorable date night watch.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza under Dharma Productions. Chand Mera Dil streams exclusively on JioHotstar from July 17,2026.

Also Read: Chand Mera Dil crosses Rs. 30 crores despite released during peak IPL season

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