Varun Dhawan has officially wrapped up the Scotland schedule of his upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. On May 30, the actor took to Instagram to share a carousel post filled with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot.

Varun Dhawan wraps Scotland schedule for Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

“It’s a schedule wrap for us here in Scotland on #haijawaanitohishqhonahai. So many days everyone pulling together to make this happen. Bringing u all the laughs soon. Now back home,” Varun wrote in the caption, expressing gratitude towards the team.

Candid Moments and Co-Star Reactions

The post featured several photos with his co-stars, crew members, and producer Ramesh Taurani. Actor Arjun Kapoor couldn’t resist chiming in with a cheeky comment, calling Taurani “The hypebeast.” Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, who stars opposite Varun in another upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, commented, “Sunny Sanskari is needed back in the bay asap pls.”

Varun has been actively documenting his time on set. Just a few days ago, he shared a video of himself enjoying lunch during the shoot. His feed paints a lively picture of the production, giving fans a closer look at what’s to come.

Directed by David Dhawan, Packed with Star Power

Directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles alongside Varun. The film is slated for release on April 10. Recently, a clip from the sets went viral, showing Varun and Mrunal dancing together, fueling speculation that the film will feature a remake of the iconic ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ track originally performed by Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

A Busy Slate Ahead for Varun

Beyond this film, Varun Dhawan’s calendar is packed. He is currently working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Bhediya 2, No Entry 2, and Border 2, marking a dynamic phase in his career

