Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated family thriller, Drishyam 3, is officially slated for release on October 2, 2026 — a date that’s not just iconic but deeply symbolic for the franchise’s devoted fanbase.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film will be jointly produced by Panorama Studios and Viacom18, signalling a powerful collaboration for what is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year. This formal announcement reinforces the fact that Drishyam 3 is a top priority for director Abhishek Pathak, his producer-father Kumar Mangat Pathak, and lead actor-producer Ajay Devgn.

Given the track record of the previous films, industry insiders and audiences alike have high expectations. The first Drishyam (2015) narrated the gripping story of Vijay Salgaonkar, a common man who cleverly protects his family after a shocking incident involving the son of a top cop. The film became a cult hit, especially post its OTT release, with the “pav bhaji on October 2” scene becoming an iconic pop culture reference.

Drishyam 2 (2022) carried the story forward with added layers of suspense and a stellar addition in Akshaye Khanna. It opened to strong box office numbers, further cementing the franchise’s legacy.

Releasing the third instalment on October 2 — the very date etched in the memory of fans — is a masterstroke. With the original cast expected to return and suspense at an all-time high, Drishyam 3 is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited thrillers of 2026.

