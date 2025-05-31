Following serious allegations of emotional abuse and manipulation made against cinematographer Pratik Shah by filmmaker Abhinav Singh, Dharma Productions has issued an official statement asserting its zero-tolerance policy toward inappropriate conduct on its sets.

Dharma Productions REACTS to allegations against Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah: “Our internal committee for POSH didn’t receive any complaints”

The controversy began when Abhinav Singh, known for his work in short films and advertisements, took to Instagram to detail experiences involving a "predator" within the industry. While initially withholding the individual’s identity, Singh later named Pratik Shah, best known for his work on Homebound and Jubilee. He also revealed that nearly 20 women have come forward to him with accounts of Shah’s alleged behavior.

In response to the growing discourse online, Dharma Productions, under whose banner Homebound was produced, clarified Shah’s association with the project and underlined its stance on workplace safety. The official statement reads: “At Dharma Productions, we have a zero tolerance policy against inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat sexual harassment cases very seriously.”

The statement further read, “Mr. Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and was working on it for a limited period. His engagement with us has been completed. During this limited period, our internal committee for POSH didn’t receive any complaints against him from any cast or crew on our film Homebound.”

Pratik Shah’s social media presence has since gone dark, with his Instagram account being deleted shortly after Singh publicly named him. Singh has continued to spotlight the alleged silent abuse experienced by women in the film industry, stating that his inbox has been flooded with testimonies since his initial post on Thursday morning.

