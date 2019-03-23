Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.03.2019 | 1:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Varun Dhawan prioritizes Coolie No 1, delays Rannbhoomi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan is one of the busiest actors there is in the industry today. He is neck deep into promoting Kalank with co-star Alia Bhatt and is already shooting for Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor in London. Up next, he will be working with Sara Ali Khan for Coolie No 1 right after he wraps up the hectic schedule of his dance film. According to reports he was earlier going to work on Shashank Khaitan’s thriller, Rannbhoomi, simultaneously but now he has changed his plans. Due to the over crowding of dates, both Varun and Khaitan feel that it would be too hectic for him to shoot for both projects together and therefore Varun chose Coolie No 1 first and pushed Khaitan’s next to 2020. Now, it is a rather interesting development as the change in time table might affect Varun’s future projects too!

The makers of Coolie No 1 just officially announced that the film is neither a remake nor a sequel to Govinda’s hit. It merely is an adaptation and has all the factors of a masala movie complete with humour, drama and romance. Also people are mighty excited for the Varun-Sara pairing!

On personal front, Varun is in a serious relationship with Natasha Dalal and it is touted that he will marry her soon. It has been reported that his parents really do want him to tie a knot asap and Varun is trying to work out his work and dates for his D-Day but in all probability, the wedding is slated to happen this year itself!

Also Read: Alia Bhatt will NOT work with BF Ranbir Kapoor or even Ranveer Singh in future, predicts Varun Dhawan

More Pages: Rannbhoomi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kalank: Details of Varun Dhawan’s entry song…

Whoa! Aamir Khan roped in for Nitesh…

Varun Dhawan – Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1…

Shah Rukh Khan comes in Karan Johar's…

Mouni Roy upset with Jet airways and here’s…

INSHALLAH vs SOORYAVANSHI: Salman Khan and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification