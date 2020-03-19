Bollywood Hungama

Emma Stone and Dave McCary postpone their wedding amid Coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Another wedding in Hollywood gets postponed. After Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Emma Stone has postponed her wedding amid Coronavirus pandemic. Emma and the Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary were planning to tie the knot in Los Angeles.

As of Sunday, March 15, the Center of Disease Control advised the citizens to cancel or postpone events with more than 50 people for eight weeks throughout the United States. As per the latest reports, Emma Stone and Dave McCary were supposed to tie the knot this past weekend but had to postpone it. They are yet to set a new date!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????

A post shared by @ davemccary on

The couple first met when she hosted Saturday Night Live back in 2016. After her break up Andrew Garfield, the actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with Dave McCary. It was only in December 2019 when the couple got engaged.

