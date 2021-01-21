Bollywood Hungama

Ambulance service started in Telangana under Sonu Sood’s name to help Underprivileged patients across cities and villages

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonu Sood continues to be a source of inspiration for many across the country. His noble gesture of extending a helping hand to the needy during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic has made him a real life hero who has emerged as a true icon of altruism.

Ambulance service started in Telangana under Sonu Sood's name to help Underprivileged patients across cities and villages

To honour his selfless actions towards the underprivileged, Sonu's fans and admirers started an ambulance service. Called Sonu Sood Ambulance Service, it will be spread across states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and is intended to help patients who cannot afford medical facilities.

Talking about it, Sonu says, "While I was shooting in Hyderabad, I met many people who had to undergo critical medical surgeries but did not have the money to afford them. I am happy that so many inspiring young people have come forward to start an ambulance service to help those in need. We are defined by our actions and this is a reminder that we should continue to be kind and compassionate to all."

Earlier, the people of Dubba Tanda village in Andhra Pradesh's Siddipet district came together to erect a temple which they dedicated to the actor-philanthropist.

Also Read: Mumbai civic body says Sonu Sood is a habitual offender for carrying out unauthorised construction work

