Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.01.2021 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Here’s why Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will NOT attend Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Varun Dhawan are childhood buddies and the two are still pretty close. Only recently, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding was announced and the functions will soon be taking place in Alibaug beginning from January 22. As the functions are to begin next week, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will not be attending the wedding.

Here’s why Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will NOT attend Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding

The reason behind this is that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently in Glasgow, shooting for her upcoming movie, Blind. While she is prepping hard for her role in the film, she will not be able to travel to India considering the quarantine rules of international travel given the on-going pandemic and the new COVID strain. While she will not be attending the ceremony, the rest of her family including Varun Dhawan’s Jugjugg Jeeyo costar Anil Kapoor and his kids Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will be in attendance.

The current rules for quarantine require people to isolate themselves for a span of 14 days.

Also Read: Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others to set the stage ablaze with their performances for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Sangeet night

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajeev Masand quits journalism; joins Dharma…

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s…

Vijay starrer Master to be remade in Hindi;…

Kangana Ranaut to star in Manikarnika…

Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The…

Divyenndu Sharma and Gajraj Rao to star in a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification