Bollywood beauty Vaani Kapoor has once again proven her sartorial prowess, stepping out in a luxe tweed denim co-ord set from Philipp Plein worth a jaw-dropping Rs 2,59,580. Styled impeccably by Pranita Shetty, the look is the perfect fusion of sophistication and contemporary chic.

The Outfit

Vaani’s ensemble comprises the Tweed Denim Cropped Jacket priced at Rs 1,49,040 and the Tweed Denim Trousers – Skater Fit costing Rs 1,10,540. The middle blue hue of the tweed fabric lends a refreshing twist to the classic denim aesthetic, while the shimmery finish adds just the right amount of glamour. The cropped silhouette of the jacket balances the relaxed, flared trousers, giving the outfit an effortlessly chic structure.

The set exudes high-end minimalism—its clean cuts, subtle texture, and muted color keep it classy, while the luxe fabric and tailoring make it a statement in itself.

Makeup & Hair

Vaani’s beauty look is as polished as her outfit. She opted for a soft-glam makeup palette, featuring a flawless base, muted nude lips, and sultry brown smokey eyes with fluttery lashes—perfect for enhancing her natural features without overshadowing the outfit. Her cheeks carry a gentle flush, adding a healthy warmth to her complexion.

Her hair, styled in soft voluminous waves, cascades elegantly over her shoulders, adding movement and a touch of old-school glamour. The rich caramel-brown tones of her hair color complement the middle blue of her outfit beautifully.

Keeping the accessories minimal, Vaani let the outfit do all the talking. She completed the look with sleek white pointed-toe heels, adding height and enhancing the clean, elongated lines of the co-ord set.

The entire look is a masterclass in power dressing with a soft edge. It’s tailored yet relaxed, glamorous yet understated. Vaani’s poised demeanor and the cozy-yet-luxe vibes of the tweed fabric make this a perfect transitional season ensemble—equally suited for a high-fashion photoshoot or a stylish day event.

