Two classic movies from across the world will be honoured at the Toronto International Film Festival this September. One is Stephen Spielberg’s ultimate horror-drama Jaws about a shark which terrorizes swimmers from a coastal town. The other is our own beloved all-time classic Sholay, which also has a terror point in Gabbar Singh, a villain which terrorizes a village.

Sholay to be honoured at Toronto International Film Festival along with Stephen Spielberg’s Jaws, confirms Javed Akhtar

Confirming the honour, Javed Akhtar, who co-wrote Sholay with Salim Khan, said, “You have discovered quite an interesting point of similarity between the two films. The shark and Gabbar. Indeed, Sholay joins Spielberg’s Jaws at the Toronto film festival next month. To be honoured for completing 50 years. Both are iconic films, and I am proud to be associated with one of them. By the way, my wife (Shabana Azmi) worked with Stephen Spielberg last year on a series (Halo).”

While Sholay was released on August 14, 1975, Jaws opened all over the world on June 20, 1975. Both were raging successes and are acknowledged among the most influential films of all times.

Also Read: 50 Years of Sholay: Javed Akhtar reflects on the film’s inexplicable success; says, “Charisma can never be defined”

More Pages: Sholay Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.