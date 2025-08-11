The casting director calls the actor her “best friend” and says there’s no bad blood after his departure from the banner that launched him.

Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) casting director Shanoo Sharma has opened up about Ranveer Singh parting ways with the production house that gave him his big break. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sharma addressed the actor’s exit candidly, revealing that there was no bitterness involved.

“No, I don't think it hurt. No, no, it didn't hurt. Not at all. He's going ahead with his life. I wish him all the best. There's a reason why he must be going. There's a reason why the production house is okay with him going. So I feel things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again and then they fade. So it's just literally that. I don't think there's any bad blood as such, but he needed to move, and for me, he's my best friend as well. So there's no no there's nothing difficult on that front,” Sharma said.

The journey of Ranveer Singh with YRF began in 2010 when he made his debut in the rom-com Band Baaja Baarat. The film, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, became a sleeper hit and established Singh as one of Bollywood’s most promising newcomers. Over the years, he collaborated with the banner on several successful films, including Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Gunday, Befikre, among others.

Despite his departure from the YRF talent management fold, Singh has consistently expressed gratitude towards Chopra and the team for shaping his early career. His split from the production house marks the end of an era, but both parties appear to have moved forward amicably.

Currently, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Dhurandhar, a high-profile project featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is slated for release on December 5 and is already generating buzz for its powerhouse ensemble. In addition, Singh has Don 3 in the pipeline, stepping into the shoes of the iconic character previously portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharma’s comments reaffirm that in the ever-changing landscape of Bollywood, professional relationships evolve, and departures don’t necessarily signal discord. For her, Singh remains both a friend and a talent she deeply respects, while the actor continues to carve out a new chapter in his career beyond the YRF umbrella.

