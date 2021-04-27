Bollywood Hungama

Sonu Sood launches free COVID help; includes doctor consultation and COVID-19 test

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sonu Sood has been out on the field helping people in need ever since a nationwide lockdown was announced in March 2020. What started with helping migrant workers reach their destination, Sood has expanded his wings with like minded people and organisations to provide help to people across the country. Now, with the country witnessing a brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood has launched free COVID-19 help.

On Tuesday evening, Sonu Sood took to his Twitter handle to announce the launch of free COVID help which includes free doctor consultations and testing for the virus. He has done this under his foundation named Sood Foundation in collaboration with Heal Well 24 and Krsnaa Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

Announcing the same, Sonu wrote, "You, take REST. Let me handle the TEST. Launching FREE COVID HELP with @HealWell24 @Krsnaa_D@SoodFoundation"


Apart from this, Sonu Sood along with his team has been helping out people with arranging oxygen cylinders, checking for bed availability in hospitals and helping get medicines. With over three lakh cases reported each day in the past couple of days in the country, the healthcare system has been facing a massive shortage of supplies.

ALSO READ: “We need many, many more celebrities and influencers to come forward to offer help” – Sonu Sood on the fight against Covid

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

