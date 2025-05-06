The Viral Fever (TVF), one of India’s leading content creators, has released the trailer for Season 2 of its family comedy, Very Parivarik. Following the success of its first season, the show returns with more humour, self-aware storytelling, and family-driven chaos. Season 2 premieres on 9th May, with new episodes out every week.

TVF unveils trailer for Very Parivarik season 2, premiering May 9

Season 2 continues Shelly’s story, which now evolves into a show within the show, adding a new layer to the narrative. The trailer hints at the distinctive storytelling and emotional complexity that resonated with audiences in the first season.

Vaibhav Bundhoo, creator and director of the series, said, “Season 2 of Very Parivarik has a lot more jokes than The Godfather (Part III) and Schindler’s List combined. I have been told to get therapy, but instead I made this show. Please enjoy the trailer; it’s entirely organic and sourced from local farmers.”

Catch the trailer now on TVF’s official YouTube channel and get ready to reunite with your favourite dysfunctional family — this time, on a bigger and even funnier stage.



TVF has firmly established itself as a powerhouse in India’s entertainment landscape, consistently delivering content that is both deeply relatable and widely loved. No other production house understands its audience quite like TVF, and its steady rise is a testament to that. The year 2024 was a landmark for the brand, with a stellar slate of shows including Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat Season 3, Kota Factory Season 3, and Gullak Season 4. These series didn’t just capture hearts across the country — they also earned critical acclaim and major awards. Today, TVF stands tall among the country’s leading content creators, with a growing repertoire of acclaimed originals and a strong pipeline of upcoming releases that continue to captivate audiences nationwide.

Also Read : TVF drops teaser for Very Parivarik Season 2 ahead of trailer drop

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.