In a significant collaboration that blends stardom with real estate ambition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been announced as the official brand ambassador for Rohan Corporation in Karnataka. The Mangalore-based real estate company made the announcement through a media statement, marking what they call a “meeting of dreams and determination.”

Shah Rukh Khan becomes brand ambassador for Rohan Corporation in Karnataka

With an illustrious career that spans over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to representing powerful brands. His association with Rohan Corporation signals a strategic move for the company as it aims to expand its footprint across Karnataka and redefine urban living. Known for creating thoughtfully designed residential and commercial spaces, Rohan Corporation has built a reputation for community-centric developments in coastal Karnataka.

“Having Shah Rukh Khan represent Rohan Corporation is more than a partnership — it’s a meeting of dreams and determination. Just as Shah Rukh Khan has inspired millions through his journey of hard work and passion, Rohan Corporation aspires to inspire through spaces that transform lives. With him on board, we are reaffirming our promise to redefine urban living in Karnataka and beyond,” said Rohan Monteiro, chairman of Rohan Corporation in a statement, according to The Hindu.

The statement also carried a heartfelt response from Shah Rukh Khan, who expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. “It is an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Rohan Corporation -- a brand that mirrors my own values of perseverance, innovation, and heart. Their commitment to creating sustainable, community-driven spaces resonates deeply with me. I look forward to being part of their incredible journey of shaping tomorrow’s cities with soul and vision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mangalore Meri Jaan (@mangaloremerijaanofficial)



This partnership comes at a time when Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on back-to-back box office successes and is increasingly engaging with ventures beyond cinema. For fans and followers of the superstar, this collaboration adds another feather to his multifaceted cap — one that ties his persona not just to entertainment, but to the future of how cities are imagined and lived in.

Also Read: Kajol channels Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic MET Gala look with stylish post; see pic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.