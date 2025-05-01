It’s time to revisit family drama with a fresh chapter. After the strong response to its debut season, TVF is set to return with Season 2 of its first-ever weekly daily, Very Parivarik. Following the recent announcement, the makers have released a teaser that offers a light-hearted glimpse into the emotional ups and downs, chaos, and comedy that await viewers.

TVF drops teaser for Very Parivarik Season 2 ahead of trailer drop

The teaser is packed with everything viewers loved in Season 1 — humor, drama, and slice-of-life moments that reflect the everyday dynamics of Indian families. For those who came in late, Very Parivarik Season 1, released in 2024, narrated the story of a couple navigating life together — with the husband working in IT and the wife hailing from the film industry. But the real madness began when their parents moved in, turning their seemingly normal life upside down and unlocking a fresh take on generational conflict and domestic hilarity.

Now, with Season 2 on the horizon, the teaser hints at even more fun, emotions, and relatable moments. The show promises to take the narrative forward with new twists, sharper writing, and an even more entertaining family ride. All eyes are now on the trailer, which is set to release on May 6.

TVF, known for its knack for blending authenticity with entertainment, has consistently delivered shows that resonate deeply with audiences across age groups. From Panchayat to Gullak, their storytelling continues to shape the digital entertainment space.

In fact, 2024 was a landmark year for TVF, with a stellar line-up that included Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat Season 3, Kota Factory Season 3, Gullak Season 4, and Arranged Couple. With Very Parivarik Season 2 now joining the list, expectations are sky-high — and if the teaser is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat.

