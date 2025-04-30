comscore
Last Updated 30.04.2025 | 1:54 PM IST

TVF announces Season 2 of their first weekly daily Very Parivarik

TVF’s Very Parivarik (2024) explores the humor in modern family dynamics when an IT professional and his wife, from the film industry, have their parents move in.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

TVF’s first weekly daily show, Very Parivarik, released in 2024, narrated the story of a couple where the son was an IT professional and his wife came from the film industry. When their parents moved in with them, the real humor began, exploring the intriguing situations of modern Indian families. The show garnered positive reviews from audiences, who appreciated its realistic portrayal of Indian family life and the engaging storytelling.

Now, TVF has announced Very Parivarik Season 2. On its social media, the production house shared a new poster and captioned it, “Family issues served fresh! (Red heart emoji) Very Parivarik Season 2 Coming Soon!”

With Very Parivarik, TVF introduced a fresh concept by adopting a weekly daily format, delivering a new story every week. Following the success of Season 1, TVF is now set to bring something new with the announcement of Very Parivarik Season 2. The poster speaks volumes, showing all the family members sitting with mobile phones in their hands.


In 2024, TVF dominated with shows like Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat Season 3, Kota Factory Season 3, Gullak Season 4, and Arranged Couple.

