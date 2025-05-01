In a significant development for India’s creative and digital media landscape, the Hon’ble Minister of Information and Broadcasting announced the launch of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) at the Waves Summit 2025. Positioned to become a national center for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector, the institute has already begun operations. It has also partnered with several global tech and media giants—including NVIDIA, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Star India, and Adobe—for collaborative initiatives.

Ashwini Vaishnaw announces launch of Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) at Waves Summit 2025

The IICT is being established by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in strategic collaboration with FICCI and CII, as a National Centre of Excellence on the lines of prestigious IIT and IIM. The institute aims to transform the creative economy by nurturing talent, accelerating innovation, and promoting global standards in the AVGC-XR space.

“IICT will serve as a catalyst for the entertainment industry, facilitating its global expansion. Prime Minister Modi ji has allocated INR 400 crore for IICT, and the Government of Maharashtra has provided the land. Global tech and media giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Star India, Meta, and Adobe are collaborating to make IICT a world-class institution. WAVES and IICT will further strengthen Mumbai’ role as key center in global creative ecosystem.” Said Hon’ble Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The first phase of IICT is located at the NFDC Building, Pedder Road, Mumbai, and features state-of-the-art facilities including Gaming Labs, Animation Labs, Edit and Sound Suites, Virtual Production Setups, Immersive Studios, a Preview Theatre, and multiple smart classrooms.

The Hon’ble Minister also revealed that Phase 2 will see the development of a dedicated 10-acre campus at Film City, Goregaon, further expanding the capabilities and reach of the institute. In the coming years, the government plans to roll out regional centres across India to decentralize access and foster creative ecosystems nationwide.

With a focus on training, incubation, innovation, R&D, and policy development, IICT is poised to create innumerable opportunities for young creators, technologists, and entrepreneurs in India. This landmark initiative signals the government’s firm commitment to scaling India’s soft power and creative economy on the global stage.

Also Read : India bets big on creators with $1 billion fund ahead of WAVES Mumbai debut

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.