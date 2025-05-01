The Chhaava actor takes to Instagram to share maternity photos with his wife, Ruchira Singh, as the couple announce their pregnancy.

Viineet Kumar Singh, known for his recent roles in Chhaava, Jaat, and Superboys of Malegaon, is preparing to welcome his first child with wife Ruchira Singh. The 46-year-old actor shared photos from his wife’s pregnancy shoot on Instagram.

Viineet Kumar Singh and Ruchira Singh share pregnancy news with heartfelt post

Viineet and Ruchira shared their pregnancy photos on Instagram, showcasing the couple in contrasting outfits. The actor opted for a white linen co-ord set, while Ruchira wore a green bodycon gown. Alongside the pictures, they wrote, “New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love… Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one!!! We are ready to welcome you Love,” as a heartfelt message for their soon-to-arrive child.

Viineet Kumar is currently balancing his personal and professional life. In a conversation with Hindustan Times about embracing parenthood, he shared, “This phase is incredibly special for both of us. We’re overjoyed and can’t wait to welcome our baby. Everything feels new, and I want to be present for every moment.”

He added, “I try my best to take care of Ruchira. I wrap up work as quickly as I can and rush home. I’ve figured out my schedule, so I can accompany her for doctor’s visits. I’m planning to take paternity leave once the baby arrives in July.”

Viineet Kumar Singh has had a remarkable run in 2025, with multiple back-to-back film releases. He was most recently seen in Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Crediting his streak to the arrival of his baby, the actor said, “I used to hear about such things and now I have seen it happen. Within four months, four movies featuring me have released — that too theatrically — Match Fixing, Chhaava, Superboys of Malegaon and Jaat! I don’t have a say on when a film releases and to have back-to-back releases is amazing. 2025 has been a blockbuster year for me! Bahut khoobsurat hai.”

Viineet and Ruchira got married in a private ceremony in November 2021.

